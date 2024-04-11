The Cherry Orchard at Donmar Warehouse – in rehearsals

The Donmar Warehouse has released rehearsal images for its production of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, directed by Benedict Andrews.

Andrews’ new version of The Cherry Orchard, which follows a family forced to leave their grand estate, will run from 26 April to 22 June 2024, with the press night scheduled for 2 May 2024.

Appearing in the piece are Nina Hoss as Liubov Ranevskaya, Adeel Akhtar as Ermolai Lopakhin, Sarah Amankwah as Charlotta, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea as Yasha, David Ganly as Boris Simeonov-Pishchik, Michael Gould as Gaev, Éanna Hardwicke as Semyon Epikhodov, Daniel Monks as Pyotr Trofimov, Marli Siu as Varya, Sadie Soverall as Anya, Posy Sterling as Dunyasha, and June Watson as Firs.

The design team includes Magda Willi as the designer, Merle Hensel as the costume designer, James Farncombe as the lighting designer, and Dan Balfour as the sound designer. May Kershaw of Black Country, New Road composes the music, while William Conacher serves as the voice coach. Neetu Singh is the assistant director, and Anna Cooper CDG handles casting.