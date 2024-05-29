The 39 Steps to return to the West End this summer

Tony, WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning comedy The 39 Steps will return to the West End.

This beloved play will have a strictly limited seven-week season at the Trafalgar Theatre from 16 August to 28 September, marking its first West End run since 2015.

Ed Snape of Fiery Angel commented: “We cannot think of a better production to delight audiences this summer than with this hilarious, joyous and quintessentially British adaptation by Patrick Barlow of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller. There is nothing quite like sitting in a theatre filled with laughter and this play always delivers.”

The 39 Steps enjoyed a successful nine-year run in London’s West End, closing in 2015. The production won the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Comedy in 2007 and garnered two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award on Broadway in 2008. The play has toured 39 countries and entertained over 3 million people worldwide. A UK tour of this production is currently running until 3 August.

Audiences follow hero Richard Hannay, who, with his stiff-upper-lip and pencil moustache, as he navigates through murders, secret agents, and more

Casting for the West End run is yet to be announced. This remount of the award-winning production, originally directed by Maria Aitken and adapted by Patrick Barlow, is directed by Nicola Samer, with the original creative team comprising designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool, and director of movement Toby Sedgwick. Casting is by Abby Galvin.