The 39 Steps to embark on a UK tour in 2024

Hit comedy The 39 Steps will be back on stage, touring across the UK from spring 2024.

Presented by Fiery Angel in association with Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, The 39 Steps was originally written as a novel by John Buchan back in 1915, and was then adapted into a 1935 film, directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

This stage version is penned by Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon. It went on to win the 2007 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Comedy and picked up two Tony Awards the following year on Broadway.

Featuring four actors who take on 139 roles, the play follows Richard Hannay on a crime caper filled with murder, double-crossing secret agents and romance.

The production will be directed by Maria Aitken and will feature movement direction by Toby Sedgwick, set and costume design by Peter McIntosh, lighting design by Ian Scott and sound design by Mic Pool. Casting will be announced in due course.

The 39 Steps will launch the new tour at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on 14 March 2024, before visiting Richmond, Newcastle, Cardiff, Sheffield, Cambridge, Malvern, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Birmingham, Oxford, Norwich, Guildford, Brighton and Southend.

