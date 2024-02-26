Southampton Mayflower announces 2024 pantomime casting

It may be late February, but Christmas is always on the horizon

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre has revealed additional casting for this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Joining the previously announced Britain’s Got Talent winners Ashley Banjo and Diversity will be actor and comedian Kev Orkian and actress Anne Smith.

Orkian has had a successful career spanning classical piano concerts and comedy, with West End credits including Fame at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Smith is known for her work in West End productions including Evita, Chess and Mamma Mia!. Smith will play the role of Mrs Blunderbore, with Orkian as Silly Simon. Banjo and Diversity will take on the roles of Jack and the Trott family.

The show is staged by Crossroads Pantomime, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas shows including last year’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Michael Ockwell, Mayflower Theatre chief executive said: “We are delighted to not only be welcoming back Ashley Banjo and Diversity but also the hilarious Kev Orkian. In 2023, Kev had audiences laughing out loud, and we cannot wait to welcome him back to our stage this year. We are also excited to welcome Anne Smith who is a wonderful performer and will be an amazing Mrs Blunderbore.”