Sister Act in the West End – first look photos released

The show is in previews at the Dominion Theatre

Production images have been released for Sister Act in the West End.

Based on the hit film, the show follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder.

Award-winner Beverley Knight reprises her role in the show to 8 June 2024. From 10 June to 31 August 2024, best-selling artist and musical theatre star Alexandra Burke will take over the part. Burke has previously played Deloris in the 2016 tour.

Ruth Jones, known as the co-creator and a star of Gavin and Stacey, will appear as Mother Superior until 8 June 2024. Television and stage star Lesley Joseph returns to the role of Sister Mary Lazarus, with Brit Award-winning singer Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Clive Rowe returning to his role as Eddie Souther, West End favourite Lizzie Bea returning as Sister Mary Robert, Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick, and star of Regent Park’s La Cage aux Folles Carl Mullaney as Monsignor O’Hara.

Completing the company are Caroline Bateson, Natalia Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Lauren Hall, Chloe Hopcroft, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Claudia Kariuki, Graham MacDuff, Castell Parker, Emma Ralston, Anne Smith, Michael Ward and Jermaine Woods.

Bea and Joseph will remain with the show from 10 June alongside Burke, with further cast to be confirmed from those dates.

Sister Act has music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

The production has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, musical direction by Neil MacDonald, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The production, led by Knight and Jennifer Saunders, received a glowing review when first seen at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith in the summer of 2022.