Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift perform “New York” from Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)… in New York

Hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in previews in the West End – and here’s a new music video to celebrate!

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece has now transferred to the Criterion Theatre.

Watch the video here:

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

The show marks Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. The pair won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, which played at Royal and Derngate and the New Wolsey Theatre.

The full creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.

Go behind the scenes during the filming of the video: