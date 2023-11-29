Rose Theatre Kingston reveals 2024 Christmas production

The Rose Theatre has announced its production for the 2024 festive season.

Written by 2023 Olivier Award winner Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), the venue will present Robin Hood from 30 November 2024 to 5 January 2025, with a press night set for 6 December.

Bush commented: “Robin Hood is the most enduring and appealing figure from all British folklore. At times like this, when the days are short, the nights are cold, and we often find ourselves with not quite enough to go round, we need figures like Robin to see us through the winter. I’m thrilled to bring a fresh twist on this iconic figure to the Rose next Christmas, for a night full of derring-do, festive cheer, and collective endeavour.”

Christopher Haydon, the venue’s artistic director, added: “It feels like it’s always Christmas at the Rose – as we gear up to open this year’s extravaganza, Peter Pan, we are also looking forward to next year’s show – Robin Hood! This thrilling Christmassy adventure will be written by Olivier Award winner Chris Bush and directed by Elin Schofield. As ever it will bring professional performers together with our vibrant Rose Youth Theatre to create a show that is joyful, mischievous, and merry.”

Bush’s piece will be set during Christmas in a wintry Sherwood Forest, where the Sheriff of Nottingham is stripping the citizens of all their festive joy by squeezing every penny out of them… until legendary outlaw Robin Hood hatches a plan.

Casting (including young performers from Rose Youth Theatre) and creative team members joining Bush and Schofield will be announced in due course.