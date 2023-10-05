Rose Theatre announces spring 2024 season including The Boy at the Back of the Class world premiere

Kingston’s Rose Theatre has announced details for its forthcoming spring 2024 season.

The southwest London venue will host the world premiere stage adaptation of the multi-award-winning children’s book The Boy at the Back of the Class, as well as Joe Kerridge’s new play Succession Theme is My Ringtone, Atri Banerjee’s reimagining of The Glass Menagerie by Tennesse Williams and a brand-new stage adaptation of Rachel Bright and Jim Field’s bestseller, The Lion Inside.

The Boy at the Back of the Class is based on the novel by Onjali Q Raúf, adapted by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko. It tells the story of a new nine-year-old boy in school named Ahmet, who has fled his war-torn country, and his classmates who hatch a magnificent plan to reunite him with his family. It runs from 3 to 22 February 2024, with a press night set for 8 February, ahead of a UK tour in association with Children’s Theatre Partnership.

Succession Theme is My Ringtone is billed as a “funny yet eye-opening insight into the UK’s refugee system and its shortcomings”, exploring the relationship between a young refugee and his caseworker. It will be directed by Layla Madanat, the Rose’s 2021-2022 Peter Hall Emerging Artist Fellow, and will run from 15 to 17 February.

Co-produced by Nicoll Entertainment, Curve, MAST Mayflower Studios, and Unicorn Theatre, The Lion Inside is adapted for the stage and directed by Sarah Punshon, with music and lyrics by Eamonn O’Dwyer. Examining themes of confidence and self-esteem, it follows a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his inner roar. The piece will run at the Rose from 28 March until 14 April, with a press performance on 28 March, and will also be staged at Curve Studio (14 to 17 March and 6 to 11 August), MAST Mayflower Studios (28 May to 2 June) and Unicorn Theatre (23 July to 4 August).

Banerjee’s production of The Glass Menagerie, co-produced by Alexandra Palace Theatre and Belgrade Theatre in association with the Royal Exchange Theatre (where it was previously staged) will run from 17 April until 4 May.

Other productions in 2024 include Zinnie Harris’ production of Macbeth (An Undoing) (8 to 23 March), Zog and the Flying Doctors (28 May to 2 June) and Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book (20 to 26 August).

