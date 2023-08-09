Shooting Hedda Gabler announces full cast

Rose Theatre has announced the full cast for the world premiere of Shooting Hedda Gabler. The Kingston-based theatre will collaborate with The Norwegian Ibsen Company for the production.

The play follows an American actress who escapes Hollywood after she is offered the lead part in a Norwegian film adaptation of Hedda Gabler. When she arrives in Scandinavia, she’s met by Henrik, a brilliant director. As she works on set, she grows paranoid as reality and fiction blur into one.

Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) plays Hedda, with Christian Rubeck (Succession) as Henrik, Avi Nash (Silo) as Ejlert, Anna Andresen (Emilia) as Berta, Matilda Bailes (Persuasion) as Thea, and Joshua James (The Vortex) as Jørgen.

Jeff James, who is set to direct Nina Segal’s play, said: “I’m so excited to start rehearsals with this amazing company of actors. Nina’s daring and hilarious play reimagines Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler in an utterly original way and working with this stellar cast I hope we’re going to make something really special for the Rose’s audiences.”

The further creative team includes Rosanna Vize (set design), Milla Clarke (costume design), Hansjörg Schmidt (lighting design), Kieran Lucas (composition and sound design), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy and movement direction), and Amy Crighton (assistant direction). The casting director is Sam Jones CDG.

Shooting Hedda Gabler runs at the Rose Theatre from 29 September to 21 October, with a press night on 4 October.

Tickets are on sale below.