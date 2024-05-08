Rob Madge’s WhatsOnStage Award-winning My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will embark on a UK tour this summer.

After a 2021 Turbine Theatre debut, a successful run in the iconic Udderbelly in 2022 and two subsequent West End seasons, Madge will now bring their solo show to venues across the country, including dates for the previously announced return to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Written and performed by Madge, the piece is an autobiographical journey of one young person, their love for all things Disney and musical theatre, finding their queer identity and acceptance from their family.

The show features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and a generous helping of home videos from Madge’s childhood. It is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills.

Also on the creative team are scenic and costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Tingying Dong, video designer George Reeve, and orchestrator Simon Nathan.

My Son’s A Queer will be staged at the grand McEwan Hall (Underbelly’s largest venue at the Fringe) from 1 to 16 August.

Prior to its stint in Edinburgh, the show will run at Curve Leicester (8 to 10 July), Birmingham Hippodrome (11 to 13 July), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (15 to 17 July), Everyman and Playhouse, Liverpool (18 to 20 July), and Derby Theatre (22 to 24 July). It will then conclude its tour at HOME Manchester (19 to 25 August).