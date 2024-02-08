Rob Madge’s My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) postpones Broadway run

The much-loved solo show was due to open later this month

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will now make its Broadway debut next season.

Written and performed by Rob Madge, the Olivier-nominated solo show is an autobiographical journey of one young person, their love for all things Disney and musical theatre, finding their queer identity and acceptance from their family.

The show features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and a generous helping of home videos from Madge’s childhood.

The production will mark the Broadway debut for Madge, whose previous credits include Mary Poppins, Macbeth, Oliver! and Les Misérables. It is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern by arrangement with Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.

Also on the creative team are scenic and costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Tingying Dong, video designer George Reeve, and orchestrator Simon Nathan.

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) was due to begin performances at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre on 27 February 2024, ahead of an opening night on 12 March and a limited 16-week run.

This has been cancelled, with producers issuing the following statement: “The producers of My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) announced today that the production will open on Broadway next season instead of this spring as previously announced. Theatre and dates to be announced at a later date. All purchased tickets will be refunded. Ticket buyers should return to point of purchase for refunds.”

Madge added: “Devastated does not begin to cover it. It’s all pretty raw- the decision was made only yesterday so forgive me if I struggle to discuss it too much. BUT as emotional as I am I know that this is absolutely the best thing for the show… see you next season.”

