Operation Mincemeat announces open call for West End casting

Operation Mincemeat has announced open auditions for its West End production.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, the musical comedy is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. Developmental runs were previously been staged at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 and 2022, with an extended Riverside Studios run last summer.

The five-star show, described by WhatsOnStage as a “compelling blend of sophisticated musicality and lo-fi raucous charm”, is currently booking through to 22 September 2024.

The West End cast currently includes Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Hodgson, Jak Malone, Roberts, Seán Carey, Geri Allan, Christian Andrews, and Holly Sumpton.

Open auditions for aspiring performers wanting to be in the show will take place on 8 January 2024 in London and 10 January in Manchester. There will then be recalls later in January and into February, all based in London. Contracts for successful candidates are set to begin in April 2024 and conclude in May 2025 (this date is tbc). Further information is available via the Pearson Casting website.

💼 OPEN AUDITIONS – OPERATION MINCEMEAT 💼 🔍https://t.co/pISb9B3ivX pic.twitter.com/qmGlJLA0nH — Pearson Casting CDG CDA CSA 🎭 🩰 🎥 (@pearsoncasting) January 3, 2024

The production is helmed by director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), who provided directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, and choreographed by Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

The creative team also includes Ben Stones (Sylvia) as set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Girl from the North Country) as lighting designer, Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as sound designer, Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as orchestrator and vocal arranger, and Georgie Staight as associate director.

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist and the Off-West End awards for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble. It has also received four nominations for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

The musical is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported the show since the Southwark Playhouse runs.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhine, Operation Mincemeat is now running until 22 September 2024. Tickets are on sale below.