New musical 42 Balloons lifts off – go behind the scenes

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for 42 Balloons as the show has its world premiere at the Lowry in Salford!

Running to 19 May, the musical is inspired by the true story of truck driver Larry Walters, who used a lawn chair and 42 helium-filled weather balloons to fly 16,000 feet above Los Angeles in 1982. It previously played a series of sold-out concerts in the West End.

You can watch our interviews with writer Jack Godfrey, director and dramaturg Ellie Coote alongside stars Evelyn Hoskins and Charlie McCullagh, below:

The show stars McCullagh, Hoskins, Gillian Hardie, Lejaun Sheppard, Simon Anthony, Jordan Broatch, Maddison Bulleyment, Athena Collins, Morgan Gregory, Luke Latchman, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, and Natasha Wilde.

Orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision are by Joe Beighton, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, scenic design by Milla Clarke, costume design by Natalie Pryce, video design by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, casting by Pearson Casting and music direction by Flynn Sturgeon.