Cast recording released ahead of 42 Balloons premiere

The show opens at the Lowry in Salford next month

Producers of upcoming musical 42 Balloons have released a cast recording ahead of the show’s premiere next month at the the Lowry, Salford.

Running from 18 April to 19 May, the musical is inspired by the true story of truck driver Larry Walters, who used a lawn chair and 42 helium-filled weather balloons to fly 16,000 feet above Los Angeles in 1982. It previously played a series of sold-out concerts in the West End.

The 80s-inspired songs are produced by Grammy-nominated duo Sam Featherstone and Joe Beighton (the orchestrator, arranger and music supervisor on the show), along with the show’s writer and composer Jack Godfrey.

The cast and crew came together on Monday (18 March) for a special ‘first listen’ party and silent disco at Maggie’s Club – an 80s themed London bar. See highlights below…

The EP was recorded in Miloco Studios and features cast members Evelyn Hoskins, Charlie McCullagh, Gillian Hardie, Lejaun Sheppard, Simon Anthony, Jordan Broatch, Maddison Bulleyment, Athena Collins, Morgan Gregory, Luke Latchman, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, and Natasha Wilde.

Tracklist:

1. Prologue

2. Big Balloon

3. Somebody’s Story

4. 1982

5. Something As Crazy As This

6. 42 Balloons And A Lawn Chair

7. Lawn Chair Larry

8. Helium

Featherstone said, “Working on these tracks has been so much fun: 80s vibes combined with Jack’s catchy songwriting is a perfect match! These eight songs are a gorgeous snapshot of 42 Balloons. Catchy, epic and a lot of fun to work on.”

42 Balloons is produced by Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals and Kevin McCollum from Alchemation.