42 Balloons confirms full casting and releases new number

Award-winning producers Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals (Six, The Choir of Man) and Kevin McCollum from Alchemation (Mrs Doubtfire, Six) have unveiled the complete cast and creative team for the premiere of the new musical 42 Balloons.

Playing at the Lowry in Salford from 18 April to 19 May, the musical is inspired by the true story of truck driver Larry Walters, who used a lawn chair and 42 helium-filled weather balloons to fly 16,000 feet above Los Angeles in 1982. It previously played a series of sold-out concerts in the West End.

A new EP for the show, featuring the brand-new song “Lawn Chair Larry”, is set to be released on 8 March. You can listen to “Lawn Chair Larry” now below, with the number available across streaming platforms.

The full cast includes Charlie McCullagh as Larry, Evelyn Hoskins as Carol and Gillian Hardie as Carol’s Mum, alongside Lejaun Sheppard, Simon Anthony, Jordan Broatch, Maddison Bulleyment, Athena Collins, Morgan Gregory, Matt Jones, Luke Latchman, Rebekah Lowings, Jamie Pritchard, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, and Natasha Wilde.

The musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Godfrey (Babies), is directed and dramaturged by Ellie Coote, with orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, scenic design by Milla Clarke, costume design by Natalie Pryce, video design by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and music direction by Flynn Sturgeon.

Godfrey said today: “I am so excited for the full production of 42 Balloons coming to the Lowry in April. It’s been about six years since I started writing the show after discovering the incredible story of Larry’s flight during a late night online deep dive, and it’s extremely cool and slightly surreal to see it being realised as a full production for the first time. I’m extremely grateful for the amazing cast and creative team bringing the show to life and I can’t wait to share 42 Balloons with everyone.”

Wendy Barnes added: “It’s our passion to produce new musicals with original stories – and original scores – by emerging artists, and we can’t wait for audiences to discover 42 Balloons and fall in love with the show as much as we have. Jack’s created a beautiful musical inspired by a remarkable true story from the early ’80s and has written a pop score that stands shoulder to shoulder with some of the hits of that decade.”