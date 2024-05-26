My Favorite Things on Sky Arts: cast, details, numbers, running order and more for Rodgers and Hammerstein concert

The show is being broadcast on Sky Arts this evening – see which numbers feature!

Be prepared for some of your favourite musical numbers – performed by some of your favourite stars!

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert is being presented this evening on Sky Arts in the UK.

Directed by five-time BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, the filmed performance, which took place last December includes appearances by Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

It will be shown on the Sky Arts Freeview channel (so not just for Sky subscribers, but for everyone with a Freeview connection!) on Sunday, 26 May at 6pm – as part of a celebration of the musical-writing duo taking place this weekend.

The concert took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in December 2023, the same venue where a variety of Rodgers and Hammerstein shows first premiered.

Special appearances were made by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno, with additional performances by Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw. Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Jonny Labey, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau.

We’ve got the full set list available for you here – the evening is broken down into a series of show medleys across a two-hour, 40 minute run-time.

Act One

Oklahoma!

– Oklahoma! Overture – Orchestra

– “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” – Patrick Wilson

– “My Favorite Things” – Audra McDonald

– “The Surrey With the Fringe on Top” – Patrick Wilson

– “I Cain’t Say No” – Marisha Wallace

– “Out of My Dreams” – Lily Kerhoas, Rachel Wang-Hei Lau, Stephen Quildan

Carousel

– “Mister Snow” – Audra McDonald

– “June is Bustin’ Out All Over” – Anna-Jane Casey and ensemble

– “What’s the Use Of Wondrin’?” – Lily Kerhoas

– “Soliloquy” – Aaron Tveit

An assortment of numbers

–“It Might As Well Be Spring” (State Fair) – Lucy St. Louis

– “Love Look Away” (Flower Drum Song) – Joanna Ampil

– “The Gentleman is A Dope” (Allegro) – Marisha Wallace

– “No Other Love” (Me And Juliet) – Jordan Shaw

– “Something Wonderful” (The King and I) – Joanna Ampil

South Pacific

– “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught” – Aaron Tveit

– “Younger Than Springtime” – Aaron Tveit

– “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” – Marisha Wallace and ensemble

– “Wonderful Guy” – Lucy St. Louis

– “This Nearly Was Mine” – Julian Ovenden

Carousel

– “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Michael Ball and choir

Interval

Act Two

South Pacific

– South Pacific Ent’racte – Orchestra and Ensemble

– “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” – Jordan Shaw, choir and ensemble

Rita Moreno

– “The Small House of Uncle Thomas” – Rita Moreno, Jonny Labey and Matt Caputo

The King and I

– “I Have Dreamed/ We Kiss in A Shadow” – Joanna Ampil

– “A Puzzlement” – Daniel Dae Kim

– “Hello, Young Lovers” – Maria Friedman

– “Shall We Dance?” – Maria Friedman, Daniel Dae Kim and ensemble

Carousel

– “If I Loved You” – Lily Kerhoas and Patrick Wilson

Cinderella

– “In My Own Little Corner“ – Joanna Ampil

– “Ten Minutes Ago” – Aaron Tveit

– “Possible/ It’s Possible” – Marisha Wallace and Anna-Jane Casey

An assortment of numbers

– “All At Once You Love Her” (Pipe Dream) – Julian Ovenden

– “Kansas City” (Oklahoma!) – Jonny Labey and ensemble

– “Some Enchanted Evening” (South Pacific) – Michael Ball

The Sound of Music

– “The Sound of Music” – Lucy St. Louis

– “Do-Re-Mi” – Aaron Tveit

– “Lonely Goatherd” – Anna-Jane Casey

– “Something Good” – Maria Friedman

– “Edelweiss” – Julian Ovenden starts, joined by Michael Ball, Joanna Ampil, Marisha Wallace, Jordan Shaw, Jonny Labey, Lucy St. Louis, Lily Kerhoas, Maria Friedman, Daniel Dae Kim, Audra McDonald, Patrick Wilson

– “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” – Audra McDonald and choir

Finale