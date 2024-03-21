My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert to be broadcast on Sky Arts

The star-studded concert took place late last year

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will be shown on Sky Arts later this month.

Directed by five-time BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, the filmed performance includes appearances by Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

It will be shown on the Freeview channel on Sunday, March 31, according to Deadline.

The concert took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in December 2023, the same venue where a variety of Rodgers and Hammerstein shows first premiered.

Special appearances were made by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno, with additional performances by Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw.

Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Jonny Labey, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau.

Celebrating the partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the event showcased the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee.

The stage direction was overseen by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, with associate choreography by Simon Hardwick.

Watch a clip here: