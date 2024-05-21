My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert to be broadcast this weekend

The date has been confirmed by the broadcaster and show producers

A newly announced broadcast date has been confirmed for My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.

Directed by five-time BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, the filmed performance, which took place last December includes appearances by Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Maria Friedman, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

It will be shown on the Sky Arts Freeview channel on Sunday, 26 May at 6pm – as part of a celebration of the musical-writing duo taking place this weekend.

The concert took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in December 2023, the same venue where a variety of Rodgers and Hammerstein shows first premiered.

Watch a clip here:

Special appearances were made by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno, with additional performances by Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw. Completing the company were Jade Albertsen, Alex Louize Bird, Matthew Caputo, Dan Cooke, Barry Drummond, Harry Francis, Matt Gibson, Bethany Huckle, Jonny Labey, Brenda Newhouse, Emily Ann Potter, Sophie Pourret, Stephen Quildan and Rachel Wang-Hei Lau.

The full concert will also be released on DVD and Blu-ray on 4 June. Additionally, the 42-track live recording will be released on 31 May on double CD and digital platforms worldwide from Concord Theatricals Recordings.