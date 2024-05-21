Sky Arts to celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th anniversary with series of broadcasts

The song writing duo’s 80th anniversary is being celebrated in the UK

Sky Arts will be dedicating this bank holiday weekend to all things Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The Freeview channel will celebrate the composing duo with a series of film broadcasts, marking 80 years since the pair’s collaboration on Oklahoma!.

You can see what is set to be broadcast across the weekend below:

– Friday, 24 May at 6 pm – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965 film)

– Saturday, 25 May at 6 pm – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (1955 film)

– Monday, 27 May at 6 pm – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific (1958 film)

Also broadcast will be the special one-night-only My Favorite Things concert, which took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane with a host of huge muscial stars. You can find out more about that broadcast here.

Rodgers and Hammerstein penned some of the musicals frequently considered the best of the 20th century, including Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Concert stagings of Carousel and Oklahoma! will be taking place later this year.