Win one of five pairs of tickets to the star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert

Here’s a special competition – your chance to win one of five pairs to the forthcoming matinee performance of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane!

The star-studded cast for the special event next week includes Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace, Joanna Ampil, Maria Friedman, Patrick Wilson, Anna-Jane Casey, Lily Kerhoas and Jordan Shaw.

Set to take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday, 12 December at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – a venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, and The King and I – the gala will feature a 40-piece orchestra.

It will be directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, with associate choreography by Simon Hardwick. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, will be accompanied by a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble, and surprise guest appearances.

Answer the question at the link below in order to apply. Lucky winners will be able to pick up a pair of tickets from the venue on the afternoon of the event.

