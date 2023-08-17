Musical star Chris Peluso has died, it has been confirmed

Stage star Chris Peluso has died, it has been confirmed.

Peluso had a number of stage credits to his name, appearing in London productions of The Woman in White, Death Takes A Holiday and Showboat, as well as playing Chris in Miss Saigon. He took on the role of Nick Arnstein opposite Sheridan Smith on tour in Funny Girl.

On Broadway, his credits were equally impressive – appearing in Assassins, Lestat and Beautiful:The Carole King Musical, while also playing Fiyero on tour in Wicked.

The news was confirmed by the University of Michigan’s musical theatre department’s interim chair Linda Goodrich, who posted on the department’s channels: “The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso.

“Chris appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, Assasins, Lestat, The Glorious Ones and Beautiful, played Fiyero on tour in Wicked and starred in London in Miss Saigon and Showboat. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Former co-star John Haas posted publicly on Facebook saying: “I’m so very sad to hear about Chris Peluso’s passing and I’m so thankful to have shared the stage and barricade with him 15 years ago. He was such a beautiful light— remarkably talented, funny, and caring. Sending my love to his family and friends during this time. Rest in perfect peace, sweet man.”

Wayne Bryan, who acted as producing artistic director at Music Theatre Wichita, released a further statement, saying: “Today we are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend, the supremely talented and thoroughly delightful Chris Peluso. Wichita friends will remember his roles in Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables, Good News!, Damn Yankees, Chicago, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and many others.”

“He had recently been living in New Zealand to be near his young daughter and son. For over a decade he had fought valiantly against a diagnosis of schizophrenia, which somehow lived alongside his charm, wit, intelligence, and kindness, but ultimately proved too strong to overcome. We are so grateful that in his four decades on earth he was able to spread so much joy, and to create such wonderful memories for us. Our hearts go out to his family. Mental illness is a cruel and deceptive disease, which needs our deepest sympathy, as well as continued research and support.” A fundraiser was organised last summer to support Peluso’s mental health treatment.

Former Wicked co-star Rachel Potter posted: “Chris was my first Fiyero and a good friend to me while we were on tour together. He was kind and talented, and uniquely himself. It’s been many years since we spoke, and I don’t know what haunted him. But I’m so sorry that whatever it was, won in the end. Rest in peace, Chris. Sending love and support to your family, especially your children. May your memory be a blessing to all who knew you.”

Performer Romeo Salazar added: “Am absolutely devastated by the news. Chris Peluso, you truly are one of the nicest guys in the business. You are truly such a kind and gentle soul. I am very lucky and honoured to have met you, and worked with you in this lifetime. So sorry buddy, I had no idea. Will miss you so much.”

Lara Hayhurst, who has credits including Sister Act and Annie, said: “Chris was one of the golden ones. One of my earliest inspirations in high school and beyond. One of the ones who ‘made it.’ One of the ones you aspired to be. A big fish in a small pond who became the biggest fish in an ocean.

“His talent was untouchable yet his humanity was thoroughly accessible. He was gracious and kind, he loved his Petey and his family. As a nervous and shy freshman in our HS production of West Side Story, the first lyrics I ever heard him sing were, “the most beautiful sound I ever heard,” and I couldn’t have agreed more. And now we must carry on his legacy by embodying the best parts of his heart.”

Bradley Dean also tweeted, saying: “I did several shows with Chris Peluso. He was a dynamic actor with a gorgeous voice and a sweet soul. He will be dearly missed. Rest peacefully, Chris.”