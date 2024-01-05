Mrs Doubtfire musical extends West End run into 2025

The West End production of Mrs Doubtfire has now extended its booking period once more.

Based on the much-loved film that starred Robin Williams and followed a divorced man who tries desperately to see his children, currently leading the show is Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.

The show was met with positive reviews, with WhatsOnStage describing it as a “thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve”.

Vick is joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot (Hairspray, and director of The Mousetrap) as Mr Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Further company members includes Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Vicki Lee Taylor, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Corey Mitchell, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Rhys Owen, Christopher Parkinson, Micha Richardson, Tom Scanlon, Paulo Teixeira and Samuel Wilson-Freeman.

The child cast is composed of Max Bispham, Elliot Mugume and Frankie Treadaway, who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard, as well as Scarlett Davies, Angelica-Pearl Scott and Ava Posniak, who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

The piece is now booking until 16 February 2025, with tickets for the new dates on sale.

Mrs Doubtfire has original music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (Something Rotten!). Direction is by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), hair design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.