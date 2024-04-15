Mrs Doubtfire musical announces new West End casting

The West End production of Mrs Doubtfire has unveiled new casting for its ongoing run at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Based on the much-loved film that starred Robin Williams and followed a divorced man who tries desperately to see his children, the show is currently led by Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.

It was met with positive reviews, with WhatsOnStage describing it as a “thoroughly enjoyable musical that wears its heart on its sleeve”.

Vick will continue in the show, joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, and Micha Richardson (Come From Away) who will now play Wanda Sellner.

From Tuesday 14 May 2024, they will be joined by Charlotte Fleming making her West End debut as Lydia Hillard, Matthew Goodgame (Chicago) as Stuart Dunmire, and Ross Dawes (The Phantom of the Opera) as Mr Jolly.

The full cast, some of whom are joining on 14 May, include Michael Afemaré, Alex Bowen, Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Autumn Draper, Maria Garrett, Cristina Hoey, Peter Houston, Jodie Knight, Ryan Lay, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Perry O’Dea, Rhys Owen, Bleu Woodward, and Tom Woollaston.

Younger company members are Thommy Bailey Vine, Herbie Byers, and Parker Newman, who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Rachelle Bonfield-Bell, Ellemie Shivers, and Felicity Walton, who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

The piece is booking until 16 February 2025, with tickets now on sale.

Mrs Doubtfire has original music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (Something Rotten!). Direction is by Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), hair design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.