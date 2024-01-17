Mind Mangler West End premiere dates and details confirmed

The comedy will play a limited season at the Apollo Theatre

Mischief’s Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, starring Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, will open in the West End in March.

Running at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue from Thursday 14 March to Sunday 28 April, 2024, the piece is penned by Lewis, Sayer, and Henry Shields, and is based on a character from Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. It follows a failing magician who battles to make his tricks land – with unexpected success.

Directed by Hannah Sharkey, with set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, and video design by Gillian Tan.

In 2024, Mischief, the Olivier and Tony Award-winning production company, celebrates a decade in the West End with The Play That Goes Wrong. The play, which started with just four paying customers at The Old Red Lion, has garnered numerous accolades, including WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy.

Mischief’s other successful West End productions include Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night, A Comedy about a Bank Robbery, Groan Ups, and Magic Goes Wrong.

Produced by Kenny Wax, Stage Presence, and Kevin McCollum, the show’s tickets go on sale on Friday 19 January at 10 am, with a top preview ticket price of £35.

The show will come after The Time Traveller’s Wife concludes its West End run on 24 February 2024.