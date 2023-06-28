Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake to return to cinemas this autumn

The acclaimed New Adventures production of Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake is heading back to the silver screen on 13 September 2023.

Bourne’s interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s classic, famously replacing the female corps-de-ballet with an all-male ensemble, has amassed over 30 international accolades including an Olivier and three Tony Awards.

Directed and choreographed by Bourne and captured live at Sadler’s Wells in London in January 2019, the production features sets and costumes by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound design by Ken Hampton, orchestrations by Rowland Lee, and projections by Duncan McLean. Etta Murfitt served as associate artistic director.

The company is led by Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince and Nicole Kabera as The Queen, alongside Katrina Lyndon as The Girlfriend and Glenn Graham as The Private Secretary. The ensemble includes Andrew Ashton, Jonathon Luke Baker, Alistair Beattie, Megan Cameron, João Castro, Kayla Collymore, Zanna Cornelis, Freya Field, Keenan Fletcher, Bryony Pennington, Parsifal James Hurst, Shoko Ito, Nicholas Keegan, Courtney Liu, James Lovell, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Ashley-Jordan Packer, Jack William Parry, Barnaby Quarendon, Sam Salter, Stan West and Carrie Willis.

Bourne commented: “I’m thrilled that this beautifully filmed production of Swan Lake will return to cinemas across the UK from 13 September. The show has become a modern classic, much beloved by the British public and around the world, with several generations of audiences inspired and moved by its universal story of love and acceptance. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the production, it’s wonderful that more people than ever before will be able to experience the dramatic power of the story and the mesmerising performances of the New Adventures company on the big screen.”

The film is produced by llluminations, directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon and distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

