Lyric Hammersmith Theatre reveals cast of Faith Healer revival

Complete casting has been announced for Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s upcoming revival of Faith Healer, helmed by artistic director Rachel O’Riordan.

Brian Friel’s play is a mystery drama that follows a travelling man, promising miracle cures for the sick. It first premiered in Boston in 1979.

The cast will be led by Declan Conlon (Come on Home) as Frank, alongside Nick Holder (Assassins) as Teddy and Justine Mitchell (Conversation with Friends) as Grace. Casting is by Sophie Parrott.

Joining O’Riordan (Iphigenia in Splott) on the creative team are designer Colin Richmond, lighting designer Paul Keogan, and composer and sound designer Anna Clock.

O’Riordan commented: “Faith Healer is a play I have long wanted to direct; its exploration of the instability of truth opens up great possibilities. As one of the most highly-regarded playwrights of our time, Friel’s play deservedly earns its status as a ‘masterpiece’. I couldn’t be prouder to be directing this Irish classic with a powerhouse cast for our audiences here in west London and beyond.”

Faith Healer runs from 14 March to 13 April 2024 at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, with a press night set for 20 March.

