Line-up for next West End Musical Halloween announced

West End Musical Halloween returns next month, and the line-up has been revealed.

Courtesy of the producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Christmas, MusicalCon and West End Musical Love Song, the event will see stage stars present the scariest songs from the musical world.

Appearing will be Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Newsies, Legally Blonde), Aimie Atkinson (Death Note, Pretty Woman, Six), Maddison Firth (Heathers), Jacob Fowler (Heathers), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Death Note) and Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, Get Up Stand Up).

Holmes said today: “In true West End Musical fashion, this will be the biggest Halloween party in theatreland! Last year was a sell out and we can’t wait to thrill you all over again. Fancy dress is most definitely encouraged!”

Tickets are on sale below, with numbers from Sweeney Todd, Little Shop Of Horrors, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Phantom Of The Opera, Carrie and Beetlejuice all featuring. The show takes place on 29 October, before a concert staging of Bat Boy follows on 31 October at The London Palladium.