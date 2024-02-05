Lily Allen comments on Bridget Jones musical

Lily Allen has commented on what she hopes will happen to the songs that she has written for a Bridget Jones musical.

We first reported on the screen-to-stage adaptation back in 2010, when following the success of Billy Elliot, Working Title set their sights on the Bridget Jones’ Diary films. Pop star Allen was on board writing the score, alongside Bridget Jones creator Helen Fielding on book and lyrics.

That same year, a starry workshop featuring Sheridan Smith, Bertie Carvel and Julian Ovenden, took place in London and reunited Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry and choreographer Peter Darling. However it was reported in 2014 that Allen was no longer a part of the project, which is yet to materialise.

Ten years on, the WhatsOnStage Award-winner quote posted a follower’s response to our sister site, TheaterMania. The post asked followers to name their theatre ‘roman empire’ (or something they think about a lot).

Ugh these songs are so good. I have to believe that it will happen one day. https://t.co/oaLumCyOCh — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) January 29, 2024

First published in book form in 1996 after gaining popularity as a newspaper column, Bridget Jones’ Diary charts the often turbulent adventures of a 30-something singleton living in London. It successfully made the transition to the big screen in 2001, starring Renée Zellweger as Jones alongside Hugh Grant as bad boy Daniel Cleaver and Colin Firth as successful lawyer Mark Darcy. The book’s sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, was filmed and released in 2004, before Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016.

Other followers lobbied for Sabrina Carpenter to return to Mean Girls after playing the role of Cady Heron on Broadway for just two performances, and another commented how wonderful Judy Garland would’ve been in a Sondheim musical.