Les Misérables extends West End run into 2025

The show shows no sign of slowing down

Les Misérables has extended its run at the West End’s Sondheim Theatre into 2025 and has confirmed its Christmas 2024 schedule.

Currently starring in the London production are Peter Jöback as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

Milan van Waardenburg is set to take on the role of Jean Valjean from Monday, 11 March.

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

The Christmas 2024 schedule will include performances on Monday 23 December (2:30pm and 7:30pm), Tuesday 24 December (2:30pm), Friday 27 December (2:30pm and 7:30pm), Saturday 28 December (2:30pm and 7:30pm), Sunday 29 December (2:30pm), Monday 30 December (7:30pm), Tuesday 31 December (1:00pm and 6:00pm), Thursday 2 January (7:30pm), Friday 3 January (2:30pm and 7:30pm), and Saturday 4 January (2:30pm and 7:30pm).

There will be no performances on Wednesday 25 December, Thursday 26 December and Wednesday 1 January.

Les Misérables is now booking through to 29 March 2025, with tickets on sale below.