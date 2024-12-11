whatsonstage white
Full cast for Kyoto in the West End announced

The Good Chance and RSC production is heading to @sohoplace

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

11 December 2024

kyoto
The 2024 production of Kyoto, © RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

The RSC and Good Chance Theatre have announced complete casting for their critically-lauded production of Kyoto, which will transfer to the West End next year, following its premiere run in Stratford-upon-Avon earlier this year.

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, co-founders of Good Chance, and directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Kyoto is a political thriller set against the backdrop of the historic 1997 Kyoto climate summit.

The transfer to London follows its successful premiere in Stratford, where it was part of Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s first season as RSC co-artistic directors. It received a full five-star verdict from WhatsOnStage, being described as “an epic production of a fundamentally important story.”

The show will now run for a 16-week season at the newest West End venue @sohoplace. Tony Award-nominated actor Stephen Kunken will reprise his role as Don Pearlman, an American oil lobbyist.

Also already confirmed were Jenna Augen (Shirley), Olivia Barrowclough (Secretariat), Jorge Bosch (Raúl Estrada-Oyuela), Nancy Crane (USA), Andrea Gatchalian (Kiribati), Togo Igawa (Japan), Kwong Loke (China), Dale Rapley (Bolin, Santer, Gore), Raad Rawi (Saudi Arabia) and Ferdy Roberts (UK, Houghton).

Joining them are Kristin Atherton (Germany), Karen Barredo (off-stage cover), Jeffrey Chekai (off-stage cover), Mark Hammersley(off-stage cover), Moe Idris (off-stage cover), Aïcha Kossoko (Tanzania), Sibylla Meienberg (off-stage cover) and Duncan Wisbey (Fred Singer).

The creative team for Kyoto includes set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Christopher Reid, video designer Akhila Krishnan, composer Paul Englishby, dramaturg Gemma Stockwood, and casting director Julia Horan.

The production will play from 9 January to 3 May 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

