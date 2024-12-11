StarKid to return to The London Palladium next year

The internet-famous musical theatre group StarKid will return to the London Palladium for two performances of I Can’t Believe It’s Been A Little Less Than A Year on 26 and 27 April 2025.

Known for their original musicals such as A Very Potter Musical, Twisted, and Cinderella’s Castle, the troupe will present a selection of songs from their catalogue.

This marks StarKid’s return to the UK after less than a year, offering fans a chance to reconnect with their distinctive blend of humour, storytelling, and music. The event is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

Tickets go on pre-sale from 10am on Thursday 12 December, with general sales starting at 10am on Friday 13 December.