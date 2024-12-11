whatsonstage white
Theatre News

StarKid to return to The London Palladium next year

The hit company makes a return

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

11 December 2024

stark
The artwork for StarKid’s new show, supplied by the production

The internet-famous musical theatre group StarKid will return to the London Palladium for two performances of I Can’t Believe It’s Been A Little Less Than A Year on 26 and 27 April 2025.

Known for their original musicals such as A Very Potter Musical, Twisted, and Cinderella’s Castle, the troupe will present a selection of songs from their catalogue.

This marks StarKid’s return to the UK after less than a year, offering fans a chance to reconnect with their distinctive blend of humour, storytelling, and music. The event is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

Tickets go on pre-sale from 10am on Thursday 12 December, with general sales starting at 10am on Friday 13 December.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Dónal Finn in Hadestown

Listen to “Wait For Me” from Hadestown live West End recording

Dónal Finn and Melanie La Barrie appear on the track