StarKid to appear in concert at The London Palladium

Exclusive: Hit musical theatre comedy group StarKid is set to make its UK debut at The London Palladium.

Made globally famous by their viral success with the parody show A Very Potter Musical in 2009, StarKid will arrive in London on 12 May 2024 with concert “It’s StarKid Innit”. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday.

This evening will feature StarKid company members Lauren Lopez, Joey Richter, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Brian Holden, Meredith Stepien, Jeff Blim, Corey Dorris, and Clark Baxtresser, performing numbers from StarKid’s catalogue.

The company has produced 15 full-length musicals, including parodies of Disney, Star Wars, Batman, and The Oregon Trail, along with three national concert tours and #1 albums on the Billboard Charts.

Individually, members of StarKid have found success on Broadway in productions like The Book of Mormon and Sunset Boulevard, as well as on popular TV shows such as Glee, American Crime Story, and The Flash.