Another chance to see the Glee favourite live at The London Palladium!

Due to popular demand, a second concert performance has been added for fans to see Multi-award-winning actor Darren Criss live at The London Palladium.

In addition to the 8pm performance on 15 October 2023, exclusively revealed earlier this week by WhatsOnStage, Criss will also now take to the stage at 2:30pm on the same date. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning.

The popular performer rose to fame as a founding member of Chicago-based StarKid Productions, taking on the lead role and co-penning A Very Potter Musical, which became an instant internet sensation. Since then, his screen credits have included Royalties, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Hollywood.

Criss’ most notable credits include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (picking up a Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in the process), as well as Glee, where he played the role of fan favourite Blaine Anderson.

He made his Broadway debut in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, taking over from Daniel Radcliffe in the hit production. He also performed at the 57th Presidential Inauguration for President Obama.

Marking his West End concert debut, Criss will be performing hit tunes from across his career with his own four-piece band and special guests, StarKid’s Lauren Lopez and Joey Richter.

