Darren Criss to make West End solo concert debut

The Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award-winner is coming to The London Palladium

Exclusive: Multi-award-winning actor Darren Criss is coming to The London Palladium.

Criss’ credits include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (picking up a Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in the process), as well as Glee, where he played the role of fan favourite Blaine Anderson.

The performer rose to fame as a founding member of Chicago-based StarKid Productions, taking on the lead role and co-penning A Very Potter Musical, which became an instant internet hit. Since then, screen credits have included Royalties, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Hollywood.

Criss made his Broadway debut in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, taking over from Daniel Radcliffe in the hit production. He also performed at the 57th Presidential Inauguration for President Obama.

He is now set to make his West End concert debut. Taking place at The London Palladium in the West End, Criss will be performing hit tunes from across his career with his own four-piece band and special guests, StarKid’s Lauren Lopez and Joey Richter.

The concert will take place on 15 October 2023 at 8pm – with general sale on 29 September. LW Theatres will have a pre-sale on 28 September.