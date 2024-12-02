The Devil Wears Prada gala night – the VIPs ask the questions

Yesterday, the West End premiere of The Devil Wears Prada celebrated a special gala performance on World AIDS Day in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and WhatsOnStage was on hand to soak up the fabulousness.

In light of the star-studded event, we handed the mic over to some of the VIP guests in attendance to find out which burning questions they’d like to pose to the principals of the new musical. Then, at the show’s afterparty at the British Museum, the cast were more than happy to answer them before celebrating on into the night.

You can check out the highlights from the most voguish gala of the year below and stay tuned for the WhatsOnStage review of the production later this week!

Featuring a score by Elton John and Shaina Taub (Suffs), a book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), the piece follows Andy as she lands a job at a fashion magazine under the demanding Miranda Priestly. As she sacrifices her personal life for success, she questions if it’s worth it.

The cast is led by Vanessa Williams as the fearsome Miranda Priestly and WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry as Nigel, alongside Georgie Buckland as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily.

Also featured are James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as journalist Christian and Rhys Whitfield as Andy’s long-term boyfriend, Nate. Debbie Kurup serves as the standby Miranda Priestly.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.

