Vanessa Williams, Elton John and more preview The Devil Wears Prada musical at West End premiere media launch

Earlier this week, WhatsOnStage was invited to attend the media launch event for the upcoming West End premiere of The Devil Wears Prada at Claridge’s Hotel.

Following a Q&A session with music legend Elton John (The Lion King, Billy Elliot), director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), book writer Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque) and co-lyricist Mark Sonnenblick (Midnight at the Never Get) – alongside three musical performances – we caught up with six leading cast members to get the gossip on the highly anticipated production.

Find out what Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (who will play Miranda Priestly in the show), Georgie Buckland (Andy), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Emily), WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry (Nigel), Rhy Whitfield (Nate) and James Darch (Christian) have to say in our video below:

Completing the cast are Debbie Kurup (as the standby Miranda Priestly), Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Josh Damer-Jennings, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Kurup, Liam Marcellino, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, Rhys Whitfield and Tara Yasmin.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen and casting by Jill Green.

The Devil Wears Prada begins performances on 24 October at the Dominion Theatre, with tickets on sale below.