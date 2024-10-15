The Devil Wears Prada musical – first look photos released

Production photos of The Devil Wears Prada musical have been released.

Arriving in the West End later this month, it follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results. The stage adaptation is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Featuring a score by Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), the piece had its UK premiere earlier this year in Plymouth.

Vanessa Williams stars as the fearsome Miranda Priestly and WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry plays Nigel (the role originated in the film by Stanley Tucci), alongside Georgie Buckland as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily.

Joining them are James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as journalist Christian, with Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera) as Andy’s long–term boyfriend, Nate. Debbie Kurup joins the London production as the standby Miranda Priestly.

Completing the cast in the ensemble are Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Josh Damer-Jennings, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Kurup, Liam Marcellino, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, Rhys Whitfield and Tara Yasmin.

You can listen to the cast performing songs from the show here.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.

The Devil Wears Prada’s West End season begins 24 October at the Dominion Theatre. A special gala event will raise money for World Aids Day and the Elton John Aids Foundation on 1 December.