Lead casting and details confirmed for Tammy Faye on Broadway

Praise be – the musical has a future life with some familiar faces!

Casting and further details have been revealed for will star in the new Broadway musical Tammy Faye – which transfers from London.

The musical will be the first full production to play the Palace Theatre since its renovation. Previews will begin on 19 October in advance of a 14 November opening.

Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells reprise their performances as televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker, which they originated at the Almeida Theatre in 2022. Bryaben received an Olivier Award for her work; Rannells earned a nomination for his turn.

Tammy Faye has a score by Elton John (music) and Jake Shears (lyrics), a book by James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Rupert Goold.

The creative team also includes Tom Deering (orchestrations/arrangements/additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), and Finn Ross (video). Casting is by C12 Casting/Carrie Gardner and Jullian Cimini.

Of the London production, our critic said it had “enormous panache and verve”.