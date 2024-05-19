Judy Garland impersonator Debbie Wileman to have night in the West End

Debbie Wileman, who gained worldwide fame during the pandemic lockdowns, is set to make her West End debut in Judy Garland: I’m Still Here.

Wileman attracted global audiences with her recreation of the legendary Judy Garland’s voice through her “A Song A Day” videos on Facebook.

Following her viral success, UK-based Wileman embarked on a US tour to celebrate what would have been Garland’s 100th birthday. She performed in cities such as Ft Lauderdale, Orlando, Los Angeles, Provincetown, and at New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall.

Wileman will perform Garland’s classics as well as hits from contemporary artists like Adele, Amy Winehouse, and Lady Gaga, all in Garland’s style. The live music for the show will be orchestrated by Steve Orich.

The performance will take place at the Ambassadors Theatre on Sunday 30 June at 7 pm.