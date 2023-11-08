I Should Be So Lucky musical’s world premiere – first look

Production images have been released for the world premiere of the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical I Should Be So Lucky.

Written and directed by Debbie Isitt (Nativity!), the story follows a young couple named Ella and Nathan who are preparing for the next big step in their lives: marriage. The score features over 25 songs from the likes of Kylie Minogue (who appears digitally in the show), Jason Donovan, Rick Astley, Bananarama and more.

The cast includes Dominic Andersen (Mrs Doubtfire, What’s New Pussycat?) as Revel Harrington III, Kayla Carter (The Color Purple, Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Bonnie, Jamie Chapman (Nativity! The Musical, The Mousetrap) as Spencer, Jemma Churchill (Guys and Dolls, Nativity! The Musical) as Ivy, Matthew Croke (Wicked, Aladdin) as Nadeem, Jessica Daley (Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables) as Britney, Gary Davis (Annie, Oklahoma!) as Big Mike, Melissa Jacques (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia!) as Shelley, Scott Paige (The Great British Bake Off Musical, Made in Dagenham) as Michael, Billy Roberts (Rock of Ages, Titanic The Musical) as Nathan, Giovanni Spanò (Jesus Christ Superstar, Bat Out of Hell) as Ash, Lucie-Mae Sumner (Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls) as Ella and Anna Unwin (Aspects of Love) as Olivia.

The company is completed by Tegan Bannister, Ralph Bogard, Elliot Broadfoot, Emma Crossley, Kade Ferraiolo, Sydney Isitt-Ager, Joe Kelly, Aidan Nightingale, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Woolf and Louie Wood.

The production also features choreography by Jason Gilkison, orchestrations and musical direction by George Dyer, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Ben Harrison, casting by Anne Vosser and production management by Simon Marlow.

Presented by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions, I Should Be So Lucky has debuted at Manchester Opera House, where it plays until 25 November, before it begins touring to Cardiff, Plymouth, Leeds, Dartford, Sheffield, Southampton, Wimbledon, Oxford, Glasgow, Hull, Milton Keynes, Southend, Woking, Bromley, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Sunderland and Aberdeen.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.