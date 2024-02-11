Guys and Dolls wins Best Musical Revival at the WhatsOnStage Awards

The Bridge Theatre’s “definitive and joyous” production of Guys and Dolls has taken home the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical Revival.

Nicholas Hytner’s staging saw off competition from across the country – from the Watermill Theatre in Newbury’s semi-immersive production of The Lord of the Rings (which was awarded Best Regional Production earlier in the night), Chichester Festival Theatre’s The Sound of Music, Curve Leicester’s reimagining of The Wizard of Oz (which also transferred to The London Palladium and is now on an extensive UK tour), Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s La Cage aux Folles (which opened tonight’s ceremony with a rendition of “We Are What We Are” and later won Best Costume Design) and Jamie Lloyd’s now-seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning take on Sunset Boulevard.

Earlier in the evening, Guys and Dolls creative team member Bunny Christie was also awarded Best Set Design for her efforts with all the immersive, scenic elements in the production, while Muse Creative also triumphed in the Best Graphic Design category, bringing the musical’s WhatsOnStage Awards total up to three.

In her five-star review of the Bridge Theatre’s popular revival, lead critic Sarah Crompton described it as both a “wonder and a tonic” and with a new cast set to take the reigns from 28 February, the production is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.