Guys and Dolls revival announces new casting

New casting has been announced for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre.

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the comedic piece tells a tale of love, gambling and faith in New York. Nick Hytner’s revival earned critical acclaim for its immersive production design when it first opened early last year at the Bridge Theatre on the Thames. Last month, the piece was nominated for 12 WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Performer in a Musical and Best Direction.

Guys and Dolls is booking until 31 August 2024 at the Bridge – with the current cast, including Daniel Mays and Marisha Wallace, appearing until 24 February 2024.

Set to appear from 28 February will be Owain Arthur (The History Boys), returning to the role of Nathan Detroit and Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge!) as the new Miss Adelaide. George Ioannides (An Officer and a Gentleman) will continue his lead role as Sky Masterson, and Celinde Schoenmaker (Love Never Dies) will continue playing Sarah Brown.

Other additions to the cast include Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come from Away) playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ryan Pidgen (Matilda the Musical) as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott (The Cher Show) as General Cartwright, Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Arvide Abernathy, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

Continuing in the cast are Iroy Abesamis (swing), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule and Hi-Hi Boy), Saffi Needham (ensemble), James Revell (swing), Charlotte Scott (swing, co-dance captain), and Dale White (swing, dance captain, fight captain).

New ensemble cast members will be Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.

Directed by Hytner, it has choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins and Lily Dyble, casting by Charlotte Sutton, fight direction by Kate Waters and wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.