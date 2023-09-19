Guys and Dolls to release London cast album next week

Broadway Records has revealed that the London Bridge Theatre cast recording of Guys and Dolls will be available for digital download starting 29 September 2023.

Guys and Dolls, directed by Nicholas Hytner, has earned critical acclaim for its immersive production. This musical has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, with a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The choreography is handled by Arlene Phillips and James Cousins, while Tom Brady supervises the music and arrangements.

The set design is by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. James Cousins contributes as the associate director, and Charlotte Sutton is responsible for the casting.

The 2023 London cast recording stars Daniel Mays (Nathan Detroit), Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright).

Completing the cast are Iroy Abesamis, Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O’Dea, James Revell, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

The 2023 London cast recording is produced by Michael J Moritz Jr, Charlie Rosen, and Tom Brady, with co-production by Van Dean and Emily Loesser. The album is executive produced by Accidental Jacket, Matt Britten, and Andrew Paradis.

The album includes a bonus track featuring a new version of “Luck Be a Lady” performed by Wallace. Additionally, the digital album contains several bonus tracks for fans to enjoy.

For those who prefer a physical copy, the CD release is scheduled for 27 October and is currently available for pre-order.