Full cast announced for Power of Sail at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Dominic Dromgoole will return to the venue to direct Paul Grellong’s moral thriller

Casting has been announced for the European premiere of Power of Sail at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Written by Paul Grellong (Manuscript) and billed as a “moral thriller”, the piece explores the tenuous relationship between hate and freedom of speech through the lens of a Harvard University symposium, where a white nationalist has been invited to attend.

The production will be directed by Dominic Dromgoole (Marjorie Prime) and will also feature designs by Paul Farnsworth, lighting by Oliver Fenwick and sound by Ella Wahlstrőm.

The play originally debuted at the Waterhouse Theatre in South Carolina in 2019 and went on to be staged in a 2022 production at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, starring Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman.

Co-produced with Daryl Roth, the show is set to star Julian Ovenden (Charles Nichols), Giles Terera (Baxter), Michael Benz (Lucas), Tanya Franks (Amy), Katie Bernstein (Maggie), Georgia Landers (Quinn) and Paul Rider (Frank).

Power of Sail begins previews on 20 March 2024, ahead of a press night on 28 March, and is scheduled to run until 18 May.