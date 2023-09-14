The Old Vic has unveiled the complete cast and creative team for its upcoming production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The production is set to run from 11 November to 6 January 2024 at the Old Vic, with a press performance scheduled for 22 November 2023.

As already announced, Emmy Award-winner Christopher Eccleston will take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining him are Jeremy Batt as Swing, Rob Compton as Bob Cratchit, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, James Hume as Nicholas, Hana Ichijo as Jess, Jessica Joslin as Mrs Cratchit, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past, Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Andrew Langtree as Father/Marley, Matthew Maddison as Young Ebenezer, Frances McNamee as Belle, Rachel Moran as Dance Captain/Swing, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Rose Shalloo as Little Fan, and Samuel Townsend as Fred.

Additionally, the role of Tiny Tim will be portrayed by Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Alexander Joseph, Freddie Marshall-Ellis, and Freddie Merritt.

The production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, movement by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer. The associate director is Josh Seymour, and the second associate director is Simon Greiff.

Furthermore, the Old Vic will support the charity City Harvest London during the run of A Christmas Carol. Donations will be collected at the end of every performance from November 11, 2023, to January 6, 2024, to aid the London-based charity in its mission.