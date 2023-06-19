Christopher Eccleston to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

Christopher Eccleston will be returning to the stage this festive season in A Christmas Carol.

The Old Vic’s festive staple, which is adapted from Dickens by Jack Thorne, will play at the central London theatre once more with dates from 11 November to 6 January.

The Doctor Who and Dodger star said today: “As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge’s psychology. As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic. I’m a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences.”

Previous Scrooges to have starred in the Old Vic’s production have included Rhys Ifans, Paterson Joseph, Andrew Lincoln, Stephen Mangan and Owen Teale.

The venue will also search for a new charity to support through its festive season – last year Old Vic audiences raised £150,000 for City Harvest London. Applications can be submitted via the theatre’s website.

Matthew Warchus’ production of A Christmas Carol was first seen in 2017, and played a critically lauded season on Broadway. It has set and costume by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and movement by Lizzi Gee. Josh Seymour is the associate director.

Warchus added: “Jack Thorne’s joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a feast for the eyes, mind and heart. Already seen by over half a million people globally this love-filled production continues to snowball in popularity; indeed, more people booked to see the show last year than ever before. This year I am delighted to be working with Christopher Eccleston in the role of Scrooge and to be bringing back all the music, magic and festive joy for audiences old and new.”