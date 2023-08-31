Fringe First winner Ben Target to transfer Lorenzo to the Soho Theatre

Award-winning comedian and performance artist Ben Target’s acclaimed production Lorenzo is gearing up for a transfer to London’s Soho Theatre this autumn.

The narrative follows Target, known for his accolades including Leicester Mercury Comedian Of The Year, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, and Amused Moose Best Show Comedy Award winner, after he took an unexpected turn in his career trajectory in 2020 – temporarily setting aside his creative pursuits, he became a live-in caregiver for Lorenzo, an idiosyncratic figure with a background in architecture and a penchant for pranks, who had spent over four decades living and working in London.

It is produced by Soho Theatre, where it will now run this autumn, and was co-directed by the late director Adam Brace, known for works like Age is a Feeling, Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show, and Alex Edelman’s Just for Us (which made its way to Broadway). Also part of the creative team are co-director Lee Griffiths, set designer Tom Hartshorne for Morice Designs, lighting designer Robert Wells, creative consultant Letty Butler and choreographer Chelsey Wiesz.

The show garnered attention and accolades during its run at the Edinburgh Fringe, including a Fringe First award. It was also warmly received by WhatsOnStage.