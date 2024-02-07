First listen – Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker perform “I Will Never Leave You” from Side Show

Tucker and Dearman will take on the iconic roles of the Hilton twins

West End favourites Louise Dearman (Wicked) and Rachel Tucker (recently guest starring in Sunset Boulevard) are set to play Daisy and Violet Hilton in a one-night-only Side Show in Concert at The London Palladium – and you can have a first listen now.

The cult 1997 Broadway musical tells the story of the conjoined twins, who evolved from a novelty sideshow act into famous stage performers in the 1930s. Written by Bill Russell (book and lyrics, with additional book material by Bill Condon) and Henry Krieger (music), the show features such standards as “Who Will Love Me As I Am?” and “I Will Never Leave You”, which you can hear below.

Joining Tucker and Dearman (who previously played Daisy Hilton in a revival at Southwark Playhouse) in the cast will be Bradley Jaden (Sondheim’s Old Friends), taking on the role of Terry, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud), who will play Buddy.

Presented by Lambert Jackson, the production will be directed by Emma Butler, with Adam Hoskins serving as musical director.

Side Show in Concert will be staged at The London Palladium on Sunday, 3 March 2024. Tickets are on sale below.