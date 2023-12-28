Famous former West End Gavroches – where are they now?

Gavroche may be little, his role in Les Misérables is big! The ‘street urchin’ helps those on the barricade with various tasks and importantly keeps spirits up.

The role has marked the start of a career for many of the UK’s most recognisable actors – including the wickedly good stage and screen star Jonathan Bailey, and even an Inbetweener, James Buckley (who returned to the stage in 2:22 A Ghost Story).

It only goes to show what little people can do!