The Greatest Showman circus show Come Alive! – first look photos released as run extends

This is the moment you’ve waited for!

Production images of Come Alive! have been released.

The circus show is inspired by iconic musical movie The Greatest Showman, and features the Benj Pasek and Justin Paul songs from the film including “This Is Me”, “Rewrite the Stars”, and “A Million Dreams”. It takes place inside a dedicated 700-seat big top space at the Empress Museum in London’s Earls Court (near West Brompton station).

Simon Bailey (Moulin Rouge!, Heathers, Jersey Boys) leads the cast, alongside Aaliya Mai, who is making her professional debut as Max, a shy young roustabout raised in the circus.

The production features vocalists Jaz Ellington (The Voice, Eurovision Song Contest), Charlotte-Hannah Jones (Hairspray), Whitney Martins (Starlight Express), and Fallon Mondlane (What’s New Pussycat?, The Lion King).

The troupe of dancers includes Maisie Axton in her professional debut, Genie Gledhill (Yung Filly), Mia Jayne (Byron Messia), Konnie Karachaliou (The Voice UK), Ebby Sama (Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King UK tour), Emma-Louise Stansall (who has performed alongside Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman), and Ross Wilkins (who has appeared alongside Justin Bieber and Chase and Status).

The show also features a selection of international circus performers such as Juan Anyosa (La Tarumba, El Circo de la Chola Chabuca), Korri Aulakh (Disneyland Hong Kong, Brit Awards, Cirque du Soleil), Klodi Dabkiewicz (The House of Dancing Water, La Clique), Bella Diosa (The Box, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett), Yann LeBlanc (Cirque Éloize, The Seven Fingersl), Dave Locke (Viva Elvis, KÀ, Kurios), Rachel Locks (Highwire Entertainment, One Fell Swoop, Copenhagen Collective), Manases Palacios Molano (Viva el Circo, El Circo de la Chola Chabuca, Circo Sobre Hielo), Olympian gymnast Shona Morgan (Amaluna, One Fell Swoop, Highwire Entertainment), Dean Murrell (Brit Awards, Cirque du Soleil), Theddy Nardin (Machine de Cirque, FLIP Fabrique), Antino Pansa (Echo), Daniel Luengo Quintero (UpArte, Copenhagen Collective), Joel Roxendal (Feuerwerk der Turnkunst, Cirkus Cirkör), Itzel Salvatierra (Cirque du Soleil) and FIG gymnast Josephine Urry (Cirque du Soleil).

Simon Hammerstein directs, with a creative team that includes music producer Matthew Brind, choreographers Jerry Reeve and Lukas McFarlane, lighting designer Adam Bassett for Woodroffe Basset Design, set designer Ruby Law, costume designer Susan Kulkarni, art director Mika Handley, and casting by Pearson Casting.

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is produced by Outside The Box Amusements and TSG Entertainment. It is booking to 30th March 2025.

Disney has also revealed plans for a fully staged Greatest Showman musical, which is currently in development.